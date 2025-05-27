Local Gas Prices Remain Unchanged At The Pump Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga are unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 2.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.44/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.09/g, a difference of 65.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.26/g while the highest was $5.11/g, a difference of $2.85/g.

"While the national average didn’t fall quite as far as anticipated for Memorial Day, it was still one of the most affordable since 2021— and, when adjusted for inflation, among the cheapest in nearly a decade," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "As we move into the heart of summer, I believe we’re likely to see a relatively stable stretch for gas prices as refinery maintenance wraps up. Don’t expect the national average to rise above $3.30 per gallon, nor drop much below $3 for now. While refining issues on the West Coast are beginning to ease, several factors could still influence prices in the weeks ahead—including growing uncertainty around the upcoming hurricane season."

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.13/g today. The national average is up 3.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 43.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.476 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

May 27, 2024: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

May 27, 2023: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

May 27, 2022: $4.18/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 27, 2021: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 27, 2020: $1.67/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)

May 27, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

May 27, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

May 27, 2017: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 27, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

May 27, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.68/g, unchanged from last week's $2.68/g.

Tennessee- $2.73/g, unchanged from last week's $2.73/g.

Huntsville- $2.67/g, unchanged from last week's $2.67/g.

