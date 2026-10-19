Local Gas Prices Reverse Course, Drop Nearly 20 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 19.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 40.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 99.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.35/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.27/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.35/g while the highest was $5.59/g, a difference of $2.24/g.

“Average gasoline prices declined in the vast majority of states over the last week, led by a combination of state fuel tax suspensions and price-cycling markets working their way back down, while diesel rose in most states, though the largest diesel decline was driven by a state tax suspension,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For now, the outlook remains tied to geopolitical developments, and some price-cycling states could see upward swings in the days ahead if oil markets firm at all. Motorists in states that benefited from tax suspensions may continue to see some insulation from broader market pressures, but the overall picture remains fluid.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.24/g today. The national average is down 23.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 5.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.300 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

October 19, 2025: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.98/g)

October 19, 2024: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

October 19, 2023: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

October 19, 2022: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

October 19, 2021: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.75/g, down 14.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g.

Tennessee- $3.78/g, down 12.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.91/g.

Huntsville- $3.83/g, down 8.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.91/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.