Local Gas Prices Reverse Direction, Jump Nearly 24 Cents Per Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 23.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.06/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 21.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 6.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.77 per gallon.

"As we approach July 4 later this week, motorists have seen the national average price of gasoline inch up ever so slightly for the third straight week. While the increases have been fairly tame, with oil continuing to hold above $80 per barrel, we could continue to see the national average climb slightly," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Other areas that see price cycling saw prices shoot up early in the week, but those areas are now starting to see prices fall back down. For many Americans hitting the road for the July 4 holiday, prices in most areas are very comparable to what we saw last July 4. However, with Hurricane Beryl now formed in the Caribbean, we're reminded that gas prices could experience some jolts in the second half of the summer should a storm threaten refining capacity in Texas or Louisiana."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.71/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.35/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.65/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.54/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46/g today. The national average is down 6.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

July 1, 2023: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

July 1, 2022: $4.29/g (U.S. Average: $4.83/g)

July 1, 2021: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 1, 2020: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 1, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

July 1, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 1, 2017: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

July 1, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 1, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 1, 2014: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.01/g, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.98/g.

Tennessee- $3.09/g, up 11.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.97/g.

Huntsville- $3.09/g, unchanged from last week's $3.09/g.

