Local Gas Prices Rise Five Cents A Gallon Over The Labor Day Weekend

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 13.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.435 per gallon.

"The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“In addition, Hurricane Idalia steered well clear of significant energy infrastructure, leading to zero impact to gas prices. With the switch back to winter gasoline less than two weeks away, we could eventually see more downward pressure on gas prices. However, any disturbances that threaten the Gulf could delay any decline between now and then, creating a bit of a bumpy ride for the next week or two before more relief arrives toward late September."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.15/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.83/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.66/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/g today. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

September 5, 2022: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)

September 5, 2021: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 5, 2020: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 5, 2019: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

September 5, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 5, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 5, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 5, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

September 5, 2014: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

September 5, 2013: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.29/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.32/g.

Tennessee- $3.38/g, unchanged from last week's $3.39/g.

Huntsville- $3.42/g, unchanged from last week's $3.42/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.