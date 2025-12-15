Local Gas Prices Rise Just Under Four Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 3.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.46/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 17.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.19/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.89/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.09/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

“For the third straight week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, once again setting a new multi-year low,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Just ahead of Christmas, the national average stands at its lowest level since March 12, 2021, delivering weekly savings of nearly $400 million compared to this time last year. Gas prices are now lower in a majority of states, and the good news is that the downward trend may continue into the closing innings of 2025, with further declines likely across much of the country. That’s being driven by refineries wrapping up maintenance and boosting output to near summer highs, increasing fuel supply, while additional oil production from OPEC has pressured crude prices lower as well.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/g today. The national average is down 22.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.618 per gallon

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

December 15, 2024: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.98/g)

December 15, 2023: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

December 15, 2022: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

December 15, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

December 15, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

December 15, 2019: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

December 15, 2018: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

December 15, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

December 15, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

December 15, 2015: $1.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.52/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.52/g.

Tennessee- $2.53/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.51/g.

Huntsville- $2.59/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.59/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.