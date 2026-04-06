Local Gas Prices Rise More Than 26 Cents A Gallon At The Pump Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 26.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.80/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 88.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.14/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.45/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $1.11/g while the highest was $6.44/g, a difference of $5.33/g.

“Gasoline prices are poised for another jolt this week, with many inland states—including the Plains, Great Lakes, and parts of the Rockies—likely to see sharp increases as last week’s surge in wholesale costs has yet to be fully passed through to consumers,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, some price-cycling markets could also see another round of increases. As a result, the national average could rise by double digits, potentially reaching the $4.20 to $4.35 per gallon range in the days ahead. Diesel prices continue to climb as well and now sit just 25 cents away from setting a new all-time record.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today. The national average is up 65.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 85.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 20.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.576 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

April 6, 2025: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

April 6, 2024: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

April 6, 2023: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

April 6, 2022: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $4.15/g)

April 6, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.83/g, up 29.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.53/g.

Tennessee- $3.83/g, up 22.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.60/g.

Huntsville- $3.83/g, up 19.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.63/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.