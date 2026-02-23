Local Gas Prices Rise Nearly Eight Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.28/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.90/g, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.18/g while the highest was $3.39/g, a difference of $1.21/g.

“Average gasoline prices continue to drift higher as crude oil trades near its highest level since last summer, driven by mounting geopolitical risk premiums tied to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While there has been no direct disruption to energy infrastructure, markets are increasingly pricing in the possibility of a broader exchange that could threaten supply flows. Beyond geopolitics, we’re also seeing localized supply constraints, including refinery outages and disruptions along the Olympic Pipeline, which have amplified price pressures in the Pacific Northwest. These developments are unlikely to be isolated, as planned refinery maintenance is set to intensify in the weeks ahead. As seasonal supply tightens, the national average is increasingly likely to retest the $3-per-gallon threshold.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88/g today. The national average is up 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 19.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 6.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.686 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

February 23, 2025: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g) February 23, 2024: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g) February 23, 2023: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g) February 23, 2022: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g) February 23, 2021: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.43/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.45/g.

Tennessee- $2.52/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.49/g.

Huntsville- $2.61/g, up 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.56/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.