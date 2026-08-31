Chattanooga Gas Prices Rise Nearly Eleven Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 90.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.34/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.27/g while the highest was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.62/g.

"Average gasoline prices fell in slightly more than half of states over the last week while diesel declined in roughly half, as oil prices moved lower and offered some modest relief at the pump," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Over the weekend, the Trump administration struck a major deal with Venezuela, a signal that the White House remains concerned about elevated fuel prices — though in reality, any benefits from increased Venezuelan output will take years to fully materialize and are unlikely to move the needle in the near term."

"The factors with the most immediate impact on where prices go from here remain the ongoing developments between the U.S. and Iran and continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, both of which continue to exert outsized influence on global fuel markets. Motorists should expect continued volatility in the weeks ahead."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01/g today. The national average is down 7.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 86.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.57 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

August 31, 2025: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

August 31, 2024: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

August 31, 2023: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

August 31, 2022: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 31, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.57/g, down 10.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.67/g.

Tennessee- $3.65/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.62/g.

Huntsville- $3.65/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.70/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.