Local Gas Prices Rise Six Cents Over The Past Week, Averaging $2.55 A Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 17.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.35/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.09/g, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.09/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.80/g.

“The national average once again briefly dipped below the $3 per gallon mark, but the drop will be short-lived,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gas prices are likely to rebound soon in the Great Lakes states due to ongoing refinery challenges, while a new snag at a California refinery may slow the pace of declines on the West Coast. To top it off, OPEC+ announced another boost to oil production for December over the weekend, though they also signaled a pause in further increases from January through March. For now, expect the national average to hover in the low-$3 range, potentially drifting lower once refinery issues are resolved.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99/g today. The national average is down 14.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 6.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 2.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.663 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 3, 2024: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

November 3, 2023: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

November 3, 2022: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

November 3, 2021: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

November 3, 2020: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 3, 2019: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 3, 2018: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

November 3, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

November 3, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 3, 2015: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.56/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.60/g.

Tennessee- $2.59/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.58/g.

Huntsville- $2.56/g, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.61/g.

