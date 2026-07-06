Chattanooga Gas Prices Rise Up Five Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 17.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 72.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.94/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.67/g, a difference of 73.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.82/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.67/g.

"Average gasoline prices fell in nearly every state over the last week, with diesel declining in all 50, pushing the national average to approximately $3.74 per gallon this July 4 — the third most expensive Independence Day on record, but well off the peak of $4.57 per gallon seen in May," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"GasBuddy is now tracking 41 states with average gasoline prices below $4 per gallon, while 37 states are seeing average diesel prices below $5. However, continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian refinery infrastructure have forced Russia to shift from fuel exporter to importer, tightening global supplies and putting upward pressure on crack spreads — explaining why pump prices haven't fallen as sharply as oil prices might suggest. Until the refining supply picture improves, significant further drops at the pump may be limited."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.71/g today. The national average is down 41.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 62.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 11.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.758 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

July 6, 2025: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

July 6, 2024: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 6, 2023: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

July 6, 2022: $4.18/g (U.S. Average: $4.76/g)

July 6, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.24/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.29/g.

Tennessee- $3.33/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.34/g.

Huntsville- $3.35/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.40/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.