Chattanooga Gas Prices Spike 17 Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 6.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 91.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.13/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.26/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.98/g while the highest was $4.76/g, a difference of $1.78/g.

"Average gasoline prices climbed back above $4 per gallon over the last week, with prices rising in slightly more states than they fell, as rebounding oil prices driven by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries kept upward pressure on the market," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Diesel felt the pressure even more acutely, rising in all but a few states, as Ukraine's attacks on Russian refining infrastructure continue to impact refined product prices more than crude oil itself. While the seasonal transition to cheaper winter-blend gasoline in the coming month could bring some relief, the two dominant challenges facing motorists— the closed Strait and the ongoing refinery strikes— show no signs of resolving anytime soon. Until they do, the path for gas and diesel prices remains tilted to the upside."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.02/g today. The national average is up 3.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 14.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.418 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

August 17, 2025: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

August 17, 2024: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

August 17, 2023: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

August 17, 2022: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.91/g)

August 17, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.57/g, up 6.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.51/g.

Tennessee- $3.63/g, up 10.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.52/g.

Huntsville- $3.58/g, unchanged from last week's $3.58/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.