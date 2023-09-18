Local Gas Prices Take A Jump, Rising 16 Cents Per Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 16.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 25.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon.

"The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some 1 in 5 states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we're entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset. In addition, with oil prices now above $91 for the first time in nearly a year, there remains some offset from the rising price of oil thanks to Saudi Arabia and Russia's war on low oil prices, now in its third month."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.99/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.09/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.83/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.66/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83/g today. The national average is down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago and stands 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

September 18, 2022: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

September 18, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

September 18, 2020: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 18, 2019: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 18, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 18, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

September 18, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 18, 2015: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

September 18, 2014: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

September 18, 2013: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.33/g, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.28/g.

Tennessee- $3.41/g, up 7.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.34/g.

Huntsville- $3.39/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.38/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.