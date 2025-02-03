Local Gas Prices Tick Up Seven Cents At The Pump Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.71/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 10.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.49/g yesterday while the most expensive was $2.97/g, a difference of 48.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.39/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.72/g.

"The national average has seen little meaningful change over the past week, as oil markets continue to face selling pressure. However, with President Trump imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, some motorists may see gas prices inch up in certain regions," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Trump's new trade war has already triggered retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, escalating tensions. While, on paper, tariffs on Canadian energy could have a significant impact on fuel prices, a prolonged trade war could weaken global economies, reducing demand and partially offsetting the effects of tariffs"

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04/g today. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.626 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

February 3, 2024: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

February 3, 2023: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

February 3, 2022: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

February 3, 2021: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

February 3, 2020: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

February 3, 2019: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

February 3, 2018: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

February 3, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 3, 2016: $1.51/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)

February 3, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.83/g, up 8.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74/g.

Tennessee- $2.78/g, up 5.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

Huntsville- $2.79/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.