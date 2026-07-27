Local Gas Prices Up Another 11 Cents At The Pump Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 46.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.34/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.09/g, a difference of 75.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.19/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

"Average gasoline and diesel prices rose in nearly every state over the last week, as continued escalations between the U.S. and Iran, renewed Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, and fresh Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries combined to keep upward pressure on both crude and refined product markets," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"However, a weekend pullback in hostilities offered some relief, with oil prices opening sharply lower Sunday, suggesting the pace of increases at the pump may moderate in the days ahead. For now, motorists should expect prices to remain elevated, but the intensity of further gains will depend heavily on how the geopolitical situation develops in the coming week."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today. The national average is up 23.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 95.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 17.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.255 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

July 27, 2025: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

July 27, 2024: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

July 27, 2023: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

July 27, 2022: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $4.26/g)

July 27, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.70/g, up 15.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.54/g.

Tennessee- $3.69/g, up 9.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.59/g.

Huntsville- $3.72/g, up 19.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.53/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.