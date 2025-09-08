Chattanooga Gas Prices Up Nearly 10 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.78/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 0.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Most of the nation’s 50 states saw gas prices rise over the last week, while some Great Lakes states saw significant relief thanks to the restart of BP’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery after severe weather caused a temporary outage,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “GasBuddy counts 17 states with average prices below $3 per gallon—fewer than we've seen in recent months. Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois led the declines, while just a few additional states saw price drops."

The national average price of gasoline has remained steady in the last week, averaging $3.15/g today. The national average is up just 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"However, with the transition back to winter gasoline just a week away for most areas, those increases may be short-lived, with potential relief arriving toward the end of the month," De Haan added. "Additionally, OPEC+ announced an increase in oil production starting in October, which could help keep oil prices lower for longer.”

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville — $2.86/g, up 15.4 cents from last week's $2.71/g.

Nashville — $2.75/g, up 11.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.79/g.

Huntsville — $2.77/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.

