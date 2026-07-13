Local Gas Prices Up Over 16 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week At The Pump

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 14.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 72.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.10/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.08/g, a difference of 98.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

"The national average price of gasoline has seen its first weekly increase since May 11, snapping a streak of eight straight weekly declines, with prices climbing in nearly four out of five states," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

" he turnaround comes as oil prices have surged following the collapse of the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and the start of new attacks, with oil jumping another 4% in Sunday evening trading, an ominous sign that could bring additional gas and diesel price increases in the week ahead," he added. "While the pace of increases doesn't yet appear likely to match what motorists experienced in March and April, fresh Ukrainian attacks on additional Russian refineries will only add to the pressure, keeping supplies of refined products tight even as the situation remains fluid."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82/g today. The national average is down 21.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 71.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 9.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.854 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back five years:

July 13, 2025: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

July 13, 2024: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

July 13, 2023: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

July 13, 2022: $4.04/g (U.S. Average: $4.61/g)

July 13, 2021: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.42/g, up 17.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.24/g.

Tennessee- $3.47/g, up 13.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.33/g.

Huntsville- $3.41/g, up 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.35/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.