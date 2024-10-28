Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.71/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 0.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.54 per gallon -- the lowest level in over 1,100 days.

"The national average price of gasoline has continued its decline over the last week as oil prices have sunk due to Israel avoiding attacks on Iran's oil infrastructure, and seasonal decreases in demand are pushing gasoline lower, as is normal for this time of year. In addition to gasoline prices falling to their lowest level since January, the average price of diesel has now fallen to its lowest level in over three years," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.53/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.19/g, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.36/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.63/g.

"While many Americans may incorrectly credit the upcoming election for the declines, politicians have little influence over the strong seasonal forces that drive prices lower in autumn," De Haan adds. "With winter gasoline soon to reach the rest of California, and demand continuing to decline as Americans grapple with colder weather, the drop in demand is pushing gas prices down—not politicians on either side, as much as they might like to think they do. I expect the decline in gas prices will continue into and even beyond the upcoming election."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07/g today. The national average is down 12.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 39.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

October 28, 2023: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

October 28, 2022: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)

October 28, 2021: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

October 28, 2020: $1.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

October 28, 2019: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

October 28, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

October 28, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

October 28, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

October 28, 2015: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

October 28, 2014: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.69/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72/g.

Tennessee- $2.75/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.76/g.

Huntsville- $2.80/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.