Local Prices Jump 11 Cents A Gallon At The Pump In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 11.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 17.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 43.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.76 per gallon.

"With oil prices plummeting due to new concerns over the U.S. economy after a poor jobs report, gasoline prices have seen downside in many states, with potential for more to join that trend this week as previous refinery disruptions in the Great Lakes region fade away and the restart process begins," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Diesel prices have also continued to drop, and while Tropical Storm Debby drops buckets of rain on Florida and the Southeast, it poses low risk to refineries or refined product pipelines, so the storm is not a major concern. With the Middle East on alert after Israel's attacks on Hamas and Hezbollah, there could be an impact on oil prices; however, with an inability to predict the outcome, I for now expect gasoline prices in most states to gently decline in the week ahead, with the Middle East situation being a wildcard."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.73/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49/g, a difference of 76.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.59/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g today. The national average is down 5.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

August 5, 2023: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 5, 2022: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)

August 5, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

August 5, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 5, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

August 5, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

August 5, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 5, 2016: $1.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 5, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

August 5, 2014: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.95/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.96/g.

Tennessee- $3.06/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.

Huntsville- $3.08/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.13/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.