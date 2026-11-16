Nearly 1.9 Million Tennesseans Expected To Travel For The Thanksgiving Holiday

AAA projects over 1.92 million Tennesseans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving. That's down 0.5% from last year, though Thanksgiving travel remains near recent record highs.

More than 1.84 million Tennesseans will take a road trip, while approximately 49,000 will fly and 24,000 will travel by cruises, buses, trains and other modes.

“Thanksgiving travel is leveling off this year, but volumes remain extremely high,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “Tennesseans shouldn't expect the roads or airports to feel less crowded. Millions of people will be traveling over a concentrated period, so it's important to plan ahead and allow extra time.”

The leveling off in Tennessee mirrors the national trend. After several years of record growth, affordability pressures are contributing to the shift. Gas prices remain higher than a year ago, while consumers continue to face elevated costs across their household and travel budgets. Still, the relatively small decline shows Americans continue to prioritize Thanksgiving travel despite those financial pressures.

Nationally, AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the seven-day Thanksgiving travel period from Tuesday, November 24, through Monday, November 30. That's down 0.1% from last year, ending a three-year streak of record Thanksgiving travel. Despite the slight decline, Thanksgiving travel remains near historic highs.

AAA projects 72.9 million Americans will travel by car for Thanksgiving, down slightly from 73.1 million last year. Nearly nine in 10 Thanksgiving travelers will take a road trip.

Driving remains a popular option for families because of the flexibility it provides and the potential savings compared with purchasing multiple airline tickets. Even with higher gas prices, the overwhelming majority of Thanksgiving travelers will drive.

Higher gas prices are one factor contributing to the slight decline in road travel. Gas prices reached record monthly highs in August, September and October. The previous record for the highest national average on Thanksgiving Day was $3.58 per gallon in 2022, and the highest Tennessee average for Thanksgiving Day was $3.18 per gallon in 2012.

As of November 15, Tennessee's state gas price average was $3.44 per gallon, compared with $2.69 at this time last year. Last year on Thanksgiving Day, Tennessee drivers paid $2.63 per gallon. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com for daily updated gas prices.

AAA encourages drivers to check their tires, batteries and fluids before leaving. Last Thanksgiving, AAA responded to more than half a million emergency roadside calls involving flat tires, dead batteries, vehicle lockouts and towing.

For travelers renting vehicles, AAA car rental partner Hertz expects Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving to be the busiest pickup days. Orlando ranks among the cities with the highest rental-car demand based on advance bookings.

AAA projects 5.96 million Americans will take domestic flights for Thanksgiving, down 0.2% from last year. Air travelers will account for more than 7% of all Thanksgiving travelers.

According to AAA booking data, roundtrip domestic flights are averaging $800, up 17% from last Thanksgiving. Domestic hotel bookings are averaging $615 per stay, up 5% from last year. The hotel figure represents the average total AAA booking, typically covering a few nights, rather than a nightly rate.

Approximately 2.6 million Americans will travel by cruises, buses, trains and other modes, an increase of about 4.1% from last year. This remains the fastest-growing transportation category in the national forecast.

Cruise travel continues to help fuel growth in this category. AAA's 2027 Cruise Forecast projects a record number of Americans will take cruise vacations.

INRIX expects Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving to be the busiest departure days, with Sunday and Monday producing the heaviest return traffic. Afternoon and early-evening trips will generally experience the most congestion, so drivers should consider leaving in the morning when possible.

AAA’s Thanksgiving holiday travel period spans seven days from Tuesday, November 24 to Monday, November 30, 2026. The Thanksgiving travel window was expanded in 2024 to include travelers departing on Tuesday and returning on Monday. Historical results were calculated dating back to 2019 using the same seven-day period.