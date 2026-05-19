No Road Construction Delays For Memorial Day Weekend Travelers Across Tennessee

Road Construction will not delay motorists traveling Tennessee's highways this Memorial Day weekend.

TDOT will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes from noon on Friday, May 22, through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

This will provide maximum roadway capacity for the record-breaking number of motorists expected to take a road trip in the state during the holiday weekend.

AAA predicts 950,000 Tennesseans will travel for Memorial Day, with the majority of travelers, 795,000, driving to their destination.

"We want to do our part to help everyone have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend and to keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible," said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid, P.E. "We also want to remind drivers that it is the law to move over and slow down for first responders and emergency vehicles, including TDOT HELP trucks that will be on patrol throughout the holiday weekend.”

Motorists may still encounter lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects. In addition, drivers should know that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees, and possibly increased insurance premiums.

Get the latest construction activity from your desktop or mobile device and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.