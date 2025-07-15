Operation Southern Slow Down Kicks Off This Week In Tennessee And Georgia

On Monday, July 14, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO), a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, joined the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Georgia State Patrol, and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for a press conference kicking off “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a multi-state mobilization to crack down on speeding now through July 20.

The purpose of this ninth annual traffic safety campaign is to increase speed enforcement on major highways and high-risk locations during a travel period when the rate of fatal crashes is highest throughout the Southeast.

Law enforcement officials stressed the importance of slowing down but they also spoke about driving distracted, under the influence of alcohol and drugs, education and awareness.

Buddy Lewis, the Director of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office said other participating agencies and states include Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. “All we're asking for is from our traveling public is voluntary compliance,” Lewis said. “Obey traffic laws, buckle up, pay attention, put your cell phones down, and slow down. Let's all work together to protect our roadways and keep everyone safe.”

Allen Poole the Director of the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety said his state’s troopers were committed to partnering with neighboring states to save lives. “While some may think speeding is not a big problem, it's actually a real big problem,” he said. “It’s a deadly problem. Almost 1,000 people, were killed or seriously hurt in crashes caused by speeding last year in our state. Speed endangers everyone on the road, including those who walk and bike. Pedestrians and cyclists made up less than 1% of the road users. But Last year, over 20% of the fatalities on the road were pedestrians or cyclists. And this was because drivers were speeding, and they could not slow down or stop to give someone safe passage that was crossing the road.”

Poole said the goal of Operation Southern Slowdown is to save lives and so far, the campaign has done just that. He said the number of people killed in traffic crashes in Georgia during the week of Operation Slowdown was 50 % less than any other time during the year.

Major Stacy Heatherly of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said speeding is a serious problem. “Data shows that speed contributed to 15% of fatal crashes,” she said. “Sadly, nearly 200 lives were lost in speed-related crashes last year. It's just simply unacceptable.”

She said 81% of speed related crashes happened on city roads, not the interstate. “Those happened in our neighborhoods,” she said. “Those happened when you're taking your children to school, when you're taking your children to basketball practice, when you're taking your children to football practice or other types of activities. It's also where you commute to work. It’s where you take your family to church.”

She said Tennessee State Troopers issued over 114 ,000 speeding citations last year.

Sheriff Austin Garrett of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said he wants everyone to arrive alive at their destinations. “Every driver, every operator, no matter your age or experience, has the obligation and duty to make wise decisions,” he said. “Watch your speed, put down your phone, and be mindful of others as you're traveling across our roadways.”

His message was to put the cell phones down and not drive while distracted. “What we can do today is make the commitment to ourselves, to our family, and to others we share the roads with to stay focused behind the wheel,” he said. “Every distraction we avoid increases our chances of arriving safely in our destination. When your phone rings, regardless of if it's a call or a text, put it down. You have options. Wait until you reach your destination, pull safely to the side of the roadway to take the call or to answer that text. No call or text is worth risking a life.”

He said parents should set examples for their children and if you’re planning to drink, plan to have a Lift or Uber driver to take you back home safely. “Don't wait until your judgment is compromised and you're impaired to determine how you're going to get home safely,” he said.

He also issues a stern warning.

“Our message is not just a warning it's a reminder that every choice you make matters,” he said. “We want you to drive smart, stay alert, and take every precaution you can to protect you, your family, and everyone else on the roadway. We want you to enjoy your time traveling, but you must remember you have to make wise decisions. As your sheriff, I would much rather see you with a designated driver or in the back seat of an Uber or a Lyft than in the back seat of one of my patrol vehicles. While today we're focused on education, know this, if we can't reach you through education, you can rest assured we're going to reach you through enforcement.”