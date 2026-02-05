Paving Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 At Interstate 24 This Weekend

As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will implement temporary lane closures on I-75 near mile marker 3 to facilitate paving work.

The road work will start on Friday, February 6 at 9:00 PM and run through Monday, February 9 at 6:00 AM.

Friday Night: One lane will be closed in both directions beginning at 9:00 pm ET.

Saturday Morning: By 6:00 am ET, I-75 North will reopen, leaving one lane on I-75 South closed.

Saturday Night: At 9:00 pm ET, one lane on I-75 North will close. One lane on I-75 South may remain closed, reopening no later than 6:00 am ET on Sunday.

Monday Morning: All lanes will reopen no later than 6:00 am ET.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times throughout the weekend.

These lane closures are necessary for crews to pour new concrete pavement that connects to the existing roadway near the CSX Railroad Bridge. To complete this work safely and accurately, one lane must be closed so crews can install dowels into the existing concrete and position paving equipment for precise operations.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and expect delays. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

