Planned Water Main Improvements In East Ridge Underway Through June

Tennessee American Water is currently conducting a planned water main replacement project impacting portions of East Ridge.

The infrastructure improvement project began April 13th and is expected to continue through approximately June 5, 2026, weather permitting.

The project is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen aging infrastructure, improve system reliability, and support long-term water service for customers throughout the area.

Based on the project map, the primary affected area includes portions of the Ringgold Road corridor, South Smith Street, Marietta Street, Brack Street, State Line Road/East State Line Road, and nearby connecting residential streets between Ringgold Road and the Tennessee-Georgia state line.

Residents within or near the construction zone may experience temporary service disruptions during project work, including discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or temporary water outages.

If water appears discolored after service is restored, customers should run cold water taps only at the lowest level of the home for approximately three to five minutes, or until the water runs clear.

Customers seeking additional information, project updates, impacted area maps, or wishing to register for electronic notifications regarding notices and service impacts may visit the Tennessee American Water project alert page at: alertsdetail.awapps.com/alert/120470

City officials appreciate the community’s patience during construction and encourage residents to use caution near active work zones and avoid approaching utility crews while work is underway.

For more information and updates, please visit www.eastridgetn.gov or follow the City of East Ridge on social media.