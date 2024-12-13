Police To Increase Impaired-Driving Enforcement During Holiday Season

The Chattanooga Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for the "Booze It and Lose It" campaign to increase impaired-driving enforcement from December 13, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

The THSO’s statewide "Booze It and Lose It" campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" mobilization to reduce impaired-driving crashes nationwide during the holiday season.

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the Chattanooga Police Department's increased enforcement efforts during the "Booze It and Lose It" holiday campaign.

For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.