Public Meetings Scheduled For Planned I-24 Widening Project In Hamilton County

TDOT is inviting the public to attend upcoming public information meetings regarding proposed improvements to the Interstate 24 corridor in Chattanooga.

This proposed interstate widening project would extend from the I-24 and I-59 interchange in Dade County, Georgia, to near I-124 (US-27) in downtown Chattanooga.

Proposed improvements include widening I-24, currently comprised of four lanes, with two lanes in each direction, to six lanes, with three lanes in each direction.

These meetings will allow the public to learn about and provide input on the proposed project’s draft purpose and need, ongoing environmental studies, and preliminary design alternatives. This information will be included in an Environmental Assessment (EA), per the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), scheduled to be available for public comment later this year.

TDOT will host two public information meetings. The content presented will be identical at both events:

Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Chattanooga Public Library (1001 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402)

Thursday, July 10, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the John A. Patten Community Center (3202 Kellys Ferry Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419)

Comments will be accepted through August 1, 2025. Individuals unable to attend in person are encouraged to review meeting materials and submit comments online during the comment period at: www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/interstate-24.html.

Persons with disabilities who require aids or services to participate in the meeting may contact TDOT ADA Coordinator Shanna Chevalier at Shanna.Chevalier@tn.gov or by phone at (615) 741-0465.

TDOT is conducting Preliminary Engineering and Environmental Studies for proposed improvements along the I-24 corridor in Chattanooga, from the I-59 interchange at the Georgia state line to the I-124 (US 27) interchange downtown.

The first two segments—extending from the Georgia state line to Exit 175, and from Exit 175 to US 27 —are included in TDOT’s 10-Year Project Plan. Construction is scheduled to begin in Fiscal Year 2027. A portion of the proposed project is expected to be funded through the Transportation Modernization Fund.

