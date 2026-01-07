Red Bank Awarded $4.16M Federal Grant For Bike Lane And Roundabout Safety Demo

The City of Red Bank has been awarded $4,156,198 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to support its Bike Lane and Roundabout Demonstration Project, a major initiative aimed at improving roadway safety across the community.

In 2025, the Red Bank City Commission adopted a Vision Zero resolution affirming the City’s commitment to safer streets for all users. One key goal of the resolution is the establishment of priorities that enhance safe streets citywide.

This grant advances that goal by supporting supplemental planning efforts and temporary safety demonstrations, including protected bike lanes and roundabouts along Dayton Boulevard and Morrison Springs Road, as well as targeted safety studies focused on sidewalks, mid-block crossings, and roadway markings.

"We are absolutely thrilled and so very grateful to receive this SS4A grant award,” said Red Bank Mayor Stefanie Dalton. “Over the past five years, we have made great strides toward safer streets for all through roadway reconfigurations, updated infrastructure, and Red Bank’s first-ever dedicated bike lane along south Dayton Boulevard. These SS4A grant-funded demonstration projects will help us take that next step by providing us with real-time data and user experiences that will guide us as we work toward achieving Vision Zero in Red Bank.”

Mayor Dalton added, “This will be a years-long process but one that we are committed to wholeheartedly. Because at the end of the day, our number one priority is not to get you to where you want to go the fastest – it’s to get all of us where we want to go, through whichever mode of transit we’re using, as safely as possible."

The project will include:

Three safety studies focused on sidewalk maintenance, mid-block pedestrian crossings, and faded roadway markings;

Three temporary roundabout demonstrations; and

Three protected bike lane demonstrations on key corridors.

The grant was announced publicly by USDOT on December 23, 2025, following a competitive national selection process. The total estimated cost of the project is $5.2 million, with the City providing the required local match.

The City of Red Bank proudly recognizes Southeast Tennessee Development (SETD) for applying its expertise to successfully develop and submit the federal grant application. The City also extends its gratitude to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County/North Georgia Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for its ongoing leadership and support of municipalities throughout the region. Red Bank relied on the MPO’s regional Comprehensive Safety Action Plan as key supporting documentation for the grant.

The SS4A program is a nationwide effort to reduce roadway fatalities and serious injuries by helping communities plan and implement data-driven safety improvements.

For more information, visit the City of Red Bank’s website at www.redbanktn.gov.