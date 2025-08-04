Remember The ABC's Of Traffic Safety As Students Return To School

As students across Tennessee prepare to return to school, AAA is urging drivers to stay alert and use caution on the roads.

“Traffic tends to spike during the first days of school as many parents opt to drive their children,” said AAA's Stephanie Milani. “We advise adding 30 minutes to your morning commute. Drivers running late are more prone to speeding, which endangers lives.”

According to a recent AAA survey, more than half of Tennesseans regularly drive through school zones (65%) or by school bus stops (57%) during their daily routes.

ABC’s of School Zone Safety for Drivers:

A - Avoid distractions

Stay Focused on the road. No texting, eating or multitasking while driving.

B - Brake for safety

Slow down and stay alert. School zones are unpredictable, so be ready to stop at a moment’s notice.

C – Check for pedestrians and bicyclists

Watch for school zone signs, crossing guards, AAA School Safety Patrollers, and anyone walking or biking. Always yield and drive cautiously.

Other survey stats:

43% admitted to speeding in an active school zone.

30% admitted to using their hand-held cell phone while driving in active school zones.

“Reducing speed and eliminating distractions in school zones are critical,” Milani emphasized. “Tennessee law prohibits the use of handheld devices while driving through active school zones.”

Motor Vehicle Crashes are the Greatest Threat for Children

Nationwide, nearly 1 out of every 5 children (14 and younger) killed in traffic crashes are pedestrians. While drivers must remain vigilant, pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility.

“Distracted walking can be just as dangerous as distracted driving,” Milani said. “Now is the time to talk to your children about traffic safety. Discourage students from wearing earbuds or looking down at digital devices while standing at the bus stop or walking near traffic. Otherwise, they may not hear an approaching vehicle.”

AAA Safety Tips for Students

AAA provides guidance for parents of young pedestrians, as part of its School’s Open Drive Carefully campaign. It also released the following advice:

For Walkers

Stay alert. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid using headphones or looking down at your phone when near traffic.

Use sidewalks where available. If not, walk against the direction of traffic so you can see oncoming vehicles.

Make yourself easier to be seen by wearing reflective, bright colored clothing.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street to make sure the vehicle is stopping.

For Bicyclists and Scooters

Always wear a helmet.

Ride with traffic and use bike lanes when you can.

Do not wear headphones so you can detect approaching traffic.

Cross streets at intersections- not from between parked cars.

For Bus Riders

Arrive at least 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

Stand five steps away from the curb.

Wait for the bus to stop completely and for the bus driver’s signal before boarding.

School Bus Traffic Laws Explained

According to the AAA survey, 16 percent of respondents admit to driving around a school bus while its red lights are flashing, and its stop arms are extended. Tennessee law requires motorists to stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and STOP arms extended. The only exception is on a divided highway with a raised divider.

Here is an explanation of the laws:

Two Lane Street – All drivers moving in either direction on a two-way street must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children AND the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.

Multi-Lane Paved Median – All drivers moving in either direction must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children AND the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.

Divided Highway – Traffic approaching an oncoming school bus does not need to stop if there is a raised barrier such as a concrete divider or at least five feet of unpaved space separating the lanes of traffic. However, these motorists should slow down and watch for students loading or unloading from the bus.

About the AAA Consumer Pulse Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse Survey was conducted online among residents living in Tennessee from July 11 – 21, 2025. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Tennessee.