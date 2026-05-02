Resurfacing Prompts Lane Closures On Rossville Boulevard This Week

Drivers traveling on Rossville Boulevard should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will impact traffic.

Beginning Monday, May 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET through Friday, May 15, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. ET, TDOT contract crews will close one lane in each direction for paving operations at the following intersections:

East 28th Street

East 32nd Street

East 37th Street

East 48th Street/Dodds Avenue

All lanes will be reopened on the weekends for the duration of this work.

TDOT contract crews will also be paving the mainline Rossville Boulevard Sunday through Thursday nights from 8:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 a.m. ET.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.