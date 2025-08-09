Road Construction To Impact I-24 Ramps, Resurfacing Of Market Street

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will impact traffic.

As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, TDOT contract crews will implement several key upgrades to I-24 East between Belvoir Avenue and I-75.

Beginning Sunday, August 10, 2025, and continuing through Wednesday, August 13, 2025, contract crews will work nightly between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to implement the following changes:

A new fourth lane will be opened on I-24 East between Belvoir Road and I-75. Additionally, a new entrance ramp from South Terrace to I-24 East will be opened west of Moore Road in its final location. Once the new ramp is opened, the existing entrance ramp from South Terrace to I-24 East (east of Moore Road) will be closed for several weeks to allow the contractor to complete work on the ramp. Detours to I-24 East will be posted.

Contract crews will also open a new fifth lane between McBrien Road and I-75. These five lanes will split into three in each direction to the I-75 North and South ramps. The I-24 East to I-75 North ramp will be reduced from three lanes to two, allowing remaining work on I-75 North to be completed.

All permanent changes are expected to be in place by the morning of Wednesday, August 13, 2025, weather permitting. This work is an important step toward bringing the I-75/I-24 interchange into its final alignment as the project nears completion.

Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, during these times. Delays are expected. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

Drivers traveling along Market Street should also be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic.

The project to resurface Market Street from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Cherokee Boulevard was awarded to APAC – Atlantic, Inc. on March 21, 2025, for $1,796,057.83 and has an expected completion date of October 31, 2025. This project was bundled with a safety improvements project on Cummings Highway between Hemlock Circle and Browns Ferry Road.

Contract crews will be working on Market Street overnight from Sunday through Friday, between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM local time, to minimize daytime traffic impacts.

There will be no on-street parking within the project limits during this work. This designation enables crews to resurface the entire asphalt roadway, including parking areas, while protecting nearby vehicles and ensuring safe, efficient operation of heavy equipment throughout the project. Drivers should obey the posted no parking signs. Violators are subject to tickets and/or towing.

Drivers should expect lane closures and short detours around city blocks during overnight hours. The resurfacing portion of the project is expected to be completed by Friday morning, August 15, 2025, weather permitting.

In addition to paving, the contract includes concrete maintenance at several Market Street intersections, including: MLK Blvd, 8th Street, 7th Street, 6th Street, 4th Street, 3rd Street, Aquarium Way, 1st Street

This work will be completed one intersection at a time, with nighttime detours in place. A start date for this phase has not yet been set, but advance notice will be provided.

This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in case of inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.

