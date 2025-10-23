Road Maintenance Prompts Lane Closures Thursday Night On I-75 Near Highway 153

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will perform culvert repairs on I-75 South between mile markers 5.3 and 4.2.

A double lane closure is scheduled from 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 23, 2025, until 6:00 AM on Friday, October 24, 2025. All exit ramps to SR 153 will remain open throughout the operation.

TDOT has confirmed that these lane closures will not conflict with other ongoing projects in the area, including the I-75 interchange improvements at Hamilton Place and Phase 2 of the I-75 at I-24 interchange modification.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, expect delays, and use caution while traveling through the work zone. This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in case of inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.

As always, motorists are reminded to use TDOT’s motorist information tools and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before departure. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on the phone while driving.

For the latest updates, visit the TDOT SmartWay Map or dial 511 for statewide travel information.

Tennessee’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over for highway workers and emergency vehicles. Violation of this law can result in up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.