Roadway Safety Tips To Help Prepare For High Winds And Rain

As Helene heads toward Tennessee, AAA is issuing some important safety reminders for drivers in anticipation of heavy rain in some parts of the state.

“The wet pavement can act as a slip and slide for your car, making it more difficult to control, with little notice,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “If you must drive during or immediately after a storm, please be sure to adjust your driving habits.”

Driving in the Rain

Try to avoid driving while the storm passes through. If you must be on the road, follow these safety tips:

Turn your headlights on so you can see and be seen by other drivers.

Slow down. New tires can still lose some contact with the roadway, even at speeds as low as 35 mph.

Increase your following distance. Wet roads require more time to slow down and stop.

Do not use cruise control. The chance of losing control of the vehicle increases when used on wet roads.

Avoid hydroplaning by driving in the tracks of the vehicle in front of you and letting off the accelerator when approaching puddles. Also avoid hard braking or sharp turns.

Never drive through standing water. It may be deeper than you think and concealing potholes, downed power lines, or other hazards that could damage your vehicle.

When Visibility is Low

Do not drive with your hazard lights on. Hazard lights are meant to signify that your vehicle is disabled. Using them while driving could confuse other motorists.

Get off the road. When driving on city streets, pull into a safe place like a gas station or grocery store parking lot to wait out the storm.

Take the nearest exit. When driving on the interstate, don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.

If Your Vehicle Stalls in Rising Waters

Do not attempt to restart the vehicle. This could cause further damage to the engine and components.

Escape the vehicle immediately and move to higher ground or a safe location.

If Rising Water Surrounds your Parked Vehicle

Assess the damage. The severity of the damage will depend on how high the water got. If the water was below the bottom of your doors, your car likely didn't sustain much damage.

If water DID rise above the bottom of your doors: Do not attempt to restart the vehicle. Doing so could allow water to get inside your engine, causing irreversible damage.

Do not open the door until the water level is beneath the door jamb.

If water entered the vehicle interior, use a wet vac to remove it.

AAA encourages people who live in a flood-prone area to be proactive. Before severe weather strikes, consider parking your vehicle in a parking garage or at a friend’s house until the weather passes.

What to if your Vehicle is Damaged by Flood Waters:

Take photos and document any damage.

Contact your insurance provider.

Call AAA or a towing provider to take your vehicle to a qualified mechanic.

Get the vehicle fully inspected to ensure it’s safe to drive.

Insurance Coverage for Storm-Damaged Vehicles

Physical damage to a car - caused by heavy wind, flooding, or fallen tree limbs - is covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto policy.

How to Prepare Your Vehicle for Severe Weather