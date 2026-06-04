Rockfall Mitigation Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 24 In Marion County

Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will perform upcoming nighttime lane closures on I‑24 West in Marion County as part of the ongoing rockfall mitigation project between mile markers 138 and 137.

These closures are necessary to safely remove temporary traffic control devices, shift traffic back into its normal configuration, and perform paving operations throughout the corridor.

All work will occur at night to reduce impacts on daytime traffic.

Scheduled Lane Closures

June 5–6, 7 PM–6 AM: Single‑lane closure to remove the barrier wall and crash cushion. Barrels will stay in place.

June 7–8, 7 PM–6 AM: Single‑lane closure to remove temporary construction pavement markings and install new striping needed to reopen all lanes.

June 14–20, 7 PM–6 AM: Double‑lane closures for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open to traffic each night.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds, lane shifts, and potential delays while crews are present. TDOT reminds motorists to slow down, remain alert, and use caution when traveling through work zones.

As always, motorists are reminded to use TDOT’s motorist information tools and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before departing. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on the phone while driving. For the latest updates, visit the TDOT SmartWay Map or dial 511 for statewide travel information.

Tennessee’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over for highway workers and emergency vehicles. Violations may result in up to 30 days in jail and fines up to $500.