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Saturday Halloween Trick-Or-Treating Raises The Stakes For Road Safety This Weekend

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Automotive

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, creating a potentially dangerous mix of trick-or-treaters, weekend motorists and e-bike and e-scooter riders sharing neighborhood roads after dark. AAA is warning motorists and families to be especially cautious this year.

Saturday night could bring a potentially dangerous mix of trick-or-treaters walking through neighborhoods, motorists traveling to parties and other weekend activities, and children and teens riding bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters.

Safe Kids Worldwide reports that children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by a vehicle on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Popular trick-or-treating hours are between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. Adding to the concern, NHTSA reports that 201 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes on Halloween night from 2020 through 2024.

“Halloween already demands a driver’s full attention, and having it fall on a Saturday night adds another reason to be especially cautious,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “Expect more people to be out after dark and slow down in neighborhoods. A child in a costume, or someone riding an e-bike or e-scooter, can appear in your path with very little warning.”

Halloween Safety Tips for Drivers:

  • Slow down in neighborhoods. Children may unexpectedly step into the street or cross between parked vehicles.
  • Expect the unexpected. Look carefully at intersections, medians, curbs, driveways and alleys.
  • Back up carefully. Check around your vehicle before backing out of driveways or parking spaces and continue looking for children as you move.
  • Eliminate distractions. Put the phone away and keep your attention on the road.
  • Use extra caution after dark. Turn headlights on early and actively scan for pedestrians, bicyclists and e-ride users.
  • Never drive impaired. Anyone celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances should arrange a safe ride before the festivities begin.

Halloween Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treaters:

  • Making costumes easier to see. Add reflective tape or stickers to costumes and bags and have children carry flashlights or glow sticks.
  • Keeping costumes safe for walking. Choose costumes that fit properly and do not obstruct a child's vision.
  • Crossing where drivers expect pedestrians. Use sidewalks and crosswalks, and avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked vehicles.
  • Looking before crossing. Look left, right and left again before entering the street.
  • Avoiding distractions. Put phones away and remove earbuds while walking, particularly when crossing streets.
  • Supervising younger children. Children younger than 12 should trick-or-treat with adult supervision.

E-bikes and e-scooters can introduce another traffic safety concern on Halloween night, particularly when riders are sharing dark, busy streets with trick-or-treaters and motorists.

“A helmet may not be part of the costume, but it should be part of the ride,” Cooper said. “If you're heading out on an e-bike or e-scooter, wear a properly fitted helmet and make sure drivers can see you.”

AAA recommends e-bike and e-scooter riders:

  • Wear a properly fitted helmet.
  • Be visible. Use appropriate lights and wear reflective or brightly colored materials.
  • Make sure costumes don't interfere with riding. Avoid anything that restricts vision, movement or control of the e-ride.
  • Put away distractions. Avoid phones and headphones while riding.
  • Slow down around pedestrians. Expect heavy foot traffic in neighborhoods and trick-or-treating areas.
  • Ride predictably and follow traffic laws. Never ride impaired.

Families can find additional information about helmets, visibility, riding safely around traffic and other e-ride safety topics in AAA's E-Ride Safety Guide.