Saturday Halloween Trick-Or-Treating Raises The Stakes For Road Safety This Weekend

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, creating a potentially dangerous mix of trick-or-treaters, weekend motorists and e-bike and e-scooter riders sharing neighborhood roads after dark. AAA is warning motorists and families to be especially cautious this year.

Saturday night could bring a potentially dangerous mix of trick-or-treaters walking through neighborhoods, motorists traveling to parties and other weekend activities, and children and teens riding bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters.

Safe Kids Worldwide reports that children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by a vehicle on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Popular trick-or-treating hours are between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. Adding to the concern, NHTSA reports that 201 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes on Halloween night from 2020 through 2024.

“Halloween already demands a driver’s full attention, and having it fall on a Saturday night adds another reason to be especially cautious,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “Expect more people to be out after dark and slow down in neighborhoods. A child in a costume, or someone riding an e-bike or e-scooter, can appear in your path with very little warning.”

Halloween Safety Tips for Drivers:

Slow down in neighborhoods. Children may unexpectedly step into the street or cross between parked vehicles.

Expect the unexpected. Look carefully at intersections, medians, curbs, driveways and alleys.

Back up carefully. Check around your vehicle before backing out of driveways or parking spaces and continue looking for children as you move.

Eliminate distractions. Put the phone away and keep your attention on the road.

Use extra caution after dark. Turn headlights on early and actively scan for pedestrians, bicyclists and e-ride users.

Never drive impaired. Anyone celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances should arrange a safe ride before the festivities begin.

Halloween Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treaters:

Making costumes easier to see. Add reflective tape or stickers to costumes and bags and have children carry flashlights or glow sticks.

Keeping costumes safe for walking. Choose costumes that fit properly and do not obstruct a child's vision.

Crossing where drivers expect pedestrians. Use sidewalks and crosswalks, and avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked vehicles.

Looking before crossing. Look left, right and left again before entering the street.

Avoiding distractions. Put phones away and remove earbuds while walking, particularly when crossing streets.

Supervising younger children. Children younger than 12 should trick-or-treat with adult supervision.

E-bikes and e-scooters can introduce another traffic safety concern on Halloween night, particularly when riders are sharing dark, busy streets with trick-or-treaters and motorists.

“A helmet may not be part of the costume, but it should be part of the ride,” Cooper said. “If you're heading out on an e-bike or e-scooter, wear a properly fitted helmet and make sure drivers can see you.”

AAA recommends e-bike and e-scooter riders:

Wear a properly fitted helmet.

Be visible. Use appropriate lights and wear reflective or brightly colored materials.

Make sure costumes don't interfere with riding. Avoid anything that restricts vision, movement or control of the e-ride.

Put away distractions. Avoid phones and headphones while riding.

Slow down around pedestrians. Expect heavy foot traffic in neighborhoods and trick-or-treating areas.

Ride predictably and follow traffic laws. Never ride impaired.

Families can find additional information about helmets, visibility, riding safely around traffic and other e-ride safety topics in AAA's E-Ride Safety Guide.