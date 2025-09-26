SAU Automotive Program Offers Free Vehicle Inspections To The Community

Students and employees from Southern Adventist University’s automotive program will be providing free vehicle inspections for community members on Sunday, October 5, from 1-4 p.m. in the Samaritan Center parking lot in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

After checking fluids, belts, hoses, and other maintenance items on vehicles, mechanics will explain to owners anything that should be fixed. No repairs will be done on site. Donations to benefit the Samaritan Center are welcomed but not required.

Part of the School of Engineering and Physics, Southern’s automotive program is ranked fourth in the nation by College Choice. This hands-on program was introduced at Southern nearly 30 years ago and has grown to include bachelor’s and associate degrees as well as a one-year certificate.

A unique part of Southern Adventist University's auto program is that students receive hands-on laboratory experience in our full-service auto shop that repairs cars for the community.

In addition, during the last semester of the program, students spend eight to 10 hours a week working in a local shop as a practicum. Students learn what makes automobiles and their systems work, how and why they fail, and how to use tools and equipment to diagnose and repair the defects quickly and effectively.

Southern's Automotive Technology program was also recently ranked in the top five as one of the Top Automotive Technology programs in the country by The Best Schools.

For more information, contact Southern’s Applied Technology team at 423.236.2863 or by emailing technology@southern.edu.