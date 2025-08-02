Section Of Final Road Alignment To Open On The I-75 At I-24 Interchange

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Chattanooga should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will impact traffic.

As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, TDOT contract crews will begin moving traffic to its final alignment on the interstate ramps at the split over the next two weekends.

Beginning Sunday, August 3, 2025, and continuing through Tuesday, August 5, 2025, these interstate ramps will be widened to their final alignment:

I-75 South to I-24 West

I-75 North to I-24 West

The new configuration will increase capacity from two lanes to three lanes on both interstate ramps. Between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am each night, traffic will be reduced to one lane on each ramp and on I-24 West to facilitate this work.

Although these ramps will be widened to three lanes, I-24 West will remain in its current three-lane configuration from the Moore Road exit ramp through the end of the project limits. To accommodate the reduction from six lanes to three lanes in this area, one through-lane will end near the Spring Creek Road bridge, while the remaining two lanes will be dedicated exit lanes to Moore Road. The remainder of lanes on I-24 West should be opened by the end of August.

Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area if at all possible, during these times. Delays are expected. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

