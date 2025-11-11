Major Signal Retiming, Technology Upgrade Intended To Smooth Local Commutes

To smooth commutes across the city, Chattanooga is installing and upgrading cutting-edge smart technology and undergoing a comprehensive traffic signal retiming effort.

“By leveraging smart technology, we are taking a proactive approach to traffic management that reduces congestion, saves commuters time and improves safety across the city,” said Corey Givens, Manager of Intelligent Transportation Systems for the City of Chattanooga. “This is a major investment in Chattanooga’s infrastructure and our residents’ quality of life.”

The core of this technological upgrade is the installation and upgrade of the Gridsmart GS3 Fisheye Camera Vehicle Detection Systems, enabling true real-time, adaptive traffic management. The city received grant funding to cover the cost of the installations, which were conducted by the Department of Public Works.

New detection systems were recently added at key intersections: including Bonny Oaks Dr. and Hickory Valley Rd., Cherokee Blvd. and Manufacturers Rd., Frazier Ave. and Barton Ave. (Veterans Bridge), East Brainerd Rd. and Panorama Dr., and East Brainerd Rd. and N Concord Rd.

Work on the Highway 153 corridor is scheduled to begin in the third week of November with an anticipated completion in the second week of December.

This project is expected to allow traffic to flow significantly smoother along the entire corridor and cut down on total travel time.