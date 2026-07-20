Summer Season Puts New Teen Drivers At Greater Risk Behind The Wheel

For newly licensed teens, summer is their first real test behind the wheel. With more freedom, less routine and an increase in seasonal travel, the risks can increase.

To encourage safer choices during this high-travel period, AAA is urging drivers to commit to “100 Days of Safe Driving.” Families should use this time to reinforce smart choices behind the wheel to help prevent crashes and save lives.

“Earning a license is a major milestone, but it doesn’t mean a teen is fully prepared for everything they’ll encounter on the road,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “That first summer of driving often brings new freedoms, like driving alone, driving at night, or driving with friends. Those situations can quickly challenge a new driver’s experience and decision-making.”

AAA emphasizes that the first several months of independent driving are critical in shaping long-term habits. In 2024 alone (the most recent year of complete crash data) 2,636 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver. Many of these fatalities occurred during the summer months, underscoring the importance of using this time to promote safer driving habits.

Without continued guidance, new drivers may struggle with:

Navigating high-traffic roads and unfamiliar routes

Driving at night or in severe weather

Managing distractions, especially with teen passengers in the car

Responding to unexpected hazards or emergencies

“Experience builds over time, but the early stages matter most,” Cooper continued. “The simple choices teens make every time they get behind the wheel can help keep them and everyone around them safe.”

AAA encourages families to stay actively involved, even after teens earn their license. Simple steps can make a meaningful difference in safety:

Keep practicing. Continue supervised driving in a variety of conditions, including at night and on busy roads.

Set clear expectations. Establish rules that limit other teen passengers, nighttime driving, and phone use through a parent-teen driving agreement.

Reinforce defensive driving. Encourage teens to stay alert, anticipate other drivers’ actions, and adjust speed based on conditions.

Lead by example. Teens are more likely to adopt safe habits when they see them modeled at home.

Summer travel and celebrations can also increase the risk of impaired driving. According to AAA crash data analysis, nearly one in three summertime traffic deaths involves an impaired driver. AAA, in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, reminds anyone who plans to drink or use impairing substances to arrange a sober ride before going out.

AAA says preparation should extend beyond basic driving skills. New drivers should be ready to handle real-world situations with confidence.

Teens should know how to:

Safely pull over and assess a situation

Contact a parent or emergency services when needed

Handle minor crashes or breakdowns

Access roadside assistance

Having a plan in place can help reduce panic and improve decision-making in stressful situations.

Adding a teen driver introduces new financial risks as well. AAA encourages families to review their auto insurance coverage before teens begin driving regularly on their own.

“Insurance is part of preparing a new driver, not something to think about after an incident,” Cooper added. “Making sure your coverage matches your household’s needs can help prevent costly surprises later.”

AAA offers tools to help teens build skills and confidence behind the wheel:

How to Drive Online: A self-paced course with interactive lessons designed to prepare teens for real-world driving situations.

AAA Approved Driving School Network: Connects families with high-quality driving schools that meet AAA standards.

“These resources are designed to give families extra support during the learning process,” said Cooper. “The more exposure teens have to different driving scenarios, the better prepared they’ll be when they’re on their own.”

Learn more at acg.aaa.com/drivers-safety

AAA reminds families that summer is not just a time of increased driving, it’s an opportunity to build a strong foundation for safe habits.

“This is a defining moment for new drivers,” Cooper said. “By focusing on smart, simple choices behind the wheel, families can make this a summer of safe driving that sets teens up for success for years to come.”

Learn more at AAA.com.