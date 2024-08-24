TDOT: Construction On I-24 And I-75 To Prompt Ramp Closures

Drivers traveling on I-24 Westbound and I-75 North in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

Beginning Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET and continuing until 6:00 am ET on Monday, August 26, 2024, TDOT contract crews will close the Exit 184 ramp from I-24 Westbound to South Moore Road as part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange.

Beginning Monday, August 23, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET and continuing until 6:00 am ET on Tuesday, August 24, 2024, TDOT contract crews will close the Exit 5 ramp from I-75 North to Shallowford Road for repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone.

This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for statewide travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.