TDOT Geotechnical Work To Prompt Lane Closure On Signal Mountain Road

Beginning Monday, March 9, and continuing for five days, TDOT contract crews will perform subsurface investigations, including boring location checks, utility scanning, and general site assessment on Signal Mountain Road between Palisades Road and the top of the mountain in preparation for an upcoming slope stabilization project in the area.

To safely complete this work, the roadway will be reduced to one lane each day with flaggers directing traffic. Traffic control will be in place between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day to avoid peak travel times. Lanes will reopen by 4:00 p.m. each day.

Drivers should expect delays, especially during peak travel times, and are encouraged to plan ahead and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

This work is weather-dependent. Drivers are advised to plan ahead, expect delays, and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

As always, motorists are reminded to use TDOT’s motorist information tools and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before departure. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on the phone while driving. For the latest updates, visit the TDOT SmartWay Map or dial 511 for statewide travel information.

Tennessee’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over for highway workers and emergency vehicles. Violation of this law can result in up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.