TDOT Halts Highway Construction Statewide For The Holiday Travel Period

Road construction won’t delay travelers during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is once again halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state.

No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, December 23, 2025, through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 2, 2026.

AAA expects an estimated 2.8 million Tennesseans to travel between December 20 and January 1, with 2.6 million of them driving.

“Safety is our top priority, and with so many people expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the holidays, we want to keep traffic moving and get everyone to their destinations,” said TDOT Commissioner

Will Reid, P.E. “As always, please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and move over for emergency vehicles as our HELP Truck drivers will be on patrol.”

Except for a few long-term closures that must remain for safety, all construction-related closures will be suspended during the holiday period. Workers may still be on-site in some construction zones. Drivers should obey all posted speed limits, particularly in construction areas.

Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums.

Get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for statewide travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.