Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during this holiday.

TDOT will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. All construction-related lane closures will be suspended beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 25, and will remain in effect through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2026.

AAA predicts over 1.92 million Tennesseans will travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, with most of them, 1.84 million, expected to take a road trip.

“Thanksgiving remains the most traveled holiday of the year,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid, P.E. “Halting road work during this time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday. TDOT’s HELP Truck drivers will be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates in urban and rural areas. Watch out for them – move over, slow down. It’s the law.”

While all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in some construction zones. Long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects for motorists’ safety. Motorists are reminded to drive safely and obey the posted speeds, especially in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums.

Get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for statewide travel information and assistance. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination.