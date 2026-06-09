TDOT Prepares For Heavy Highway Traffic At This Week's Bonnaroo Music Festival

Once again, Manchester, Tennessee, will host the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is one of the most popular live music events in the country.

Since 2002, the event has featured a diverse assortment of performers on a 700-acre Middle Tennessee farm that becomes the temporary home for thousands from across the country. Over 45,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival, which runs from Thursday, June 11, 2026, through Sunday, June 14, 2026.

The area around Manchester always sees increased traffic during this time. And the Tennessee Department of Transportation is gearing up for the extra traffic. TDOT works closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire and Rescue, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Coffee County EMA, and festival promoters to keep traffic moving on I-24 while also getting Bonnaroo attendees to their destination.

“TDOT continues to work closely with our partner agencies to support safe, reliable travel throughout the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival,” says TDOT Commissioner Will Reid. “Our priority remains keeping traffic on I-24 flowing efficiently while ensuring festival attendees can enter and exit the site safely. Thanks to detailed preparation and strong coordination, we are confident in our ability to maintain smooth travel conditions throughout the event weekend.”

TDOT HELP and Rural Service Patrol (RSP) units will assist with traffic management during the festival and aid any motorists who require assistance. Simply dial 511 from your cell phone to connect with dispatch. In addition, TDOT will be taking the following steps:

Efforts will be concentrated on keeping traffic flowing on I-24.

HELP trucks will be on-site patrolling the interstate and state routes throughout the festival region.

Exit 111 (SR-55) will be used as the main festival exit. Alternate exits will be used if congestion occurs on the interstate.

TDOT maintenance units will be posted throughout the festival region, and maintenance personnel will be on call all weekend.

Variable message signs will be in place to warn drivers ahead of delays.

No construction-related lane closures on I-24 near the festival between 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, through 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Median crossovers will be guarded to prevent motorists from parking in the crossovers and blocking emergency vehicles.

Festival traffic will be kept in the right lane and/or on the shoulder of the interstate, allowing through traffic to utilize the left travel lane unimpeded.

Emergency vehicles will use county roads that will be kept at low volume.

Temporary communication towers will be in place to improve emergency communications.

If drivers need the assistance of a state trooper while traveling anywhere in Tennessee, they can dial *THP (*847) from their cell phone. They will be automatically connected to the nearest THP dispatch office, and the operator will send a state trooper to their location. If the situation is an emergency or life-threatening, always dial 911.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.