TDOT's Rural Service Patrol Is Ready To Roll The Roads Beginning This Spring

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is expanding its successful HELP Program to assist motorists in rural areas of the state.

Currently, TDOT’s HELP Trucks patrol Tennessee’s four largest urban areas—Chattanooga, Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis. With this expansion, the Rural Service Program will launch this spring, starting with Region 2.

By the summer of 2026, it will extend across all four regions, covering more than 870 miles of interstate.

“In rural areas where crashes are often the most severe—drivers tend to speed, traffic is confined to two lanes with limited detour routes, and hospitals are farther away, the Rural Service Patrol fills a critical gap in emergency response coverage, improving safety, and reducing incident clearance times,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid, P.E.

Program Highlights:

Around-the-Clock Operations – Protecting interstate travelers and first responders statewide 7 days a week, 365 days a year

Active Patrols – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

On-Call Overnight Support – 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. for major incident response and traffic control

Regional Coordination – Managed through TDOT’s Transportation Management Centers (TMC) for rapid, localized response

Motorist Assistance – Fuel, water, minor repairs, and roadside support

Incident Response – First aid, traffic control, queue protection, debris removal, and maintenance reporting

Since its establishment in 1999, TDOT’s HELP Program has reduced congestion, improved roadway safety, and assisted thousands of motorists in distress. With the addition of the Rural Service Patrol, TDOT is strengthening its commitment to protecting lives and keeping Tennessee’s highways safe and moving.

Last May, TDOT announced that for the first time in history, the state’s annual budget included additional dedicated, recurring General Fund dollars for transportation. The $80 million in recurring revenue is made possible by reallocating a portion of the existing Tire Sales Tax revenue to TDOT.

This innovative funding approach doesn’t raise taxes but does increase TDOT’s ability to deliver a higher level of service across Tennessee. This additional money is primarily planned for state-of-good-repair maintenance of pavement and bridges, ensuring the state’s existing infrastructure is properly maintained for years to come. Approximately $16.7 million will be funded for Rural Service Patrol.

Following a competitive RFP process, the contract was awarded to AutoBase, Inc., an industry leader with over 25 years of experience augmenting DOT capabilities across the country. With more than 600 employees and a fleet of 400 patrol vehicles operating across 10 states, AutoBase brings significant scale and expertise to Tennessee’s rural interstates.