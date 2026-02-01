TDOT To Launch Statewide Pothole Repair Program After Winter Storms

In the coming days and weeks, weather permitting, TDOT crews will be actively repairing potholes across Tennessee, beginning a statewide maintenance effort to address road damage caused by a prolonged winter weather event on interstates and state routes.

Multiple crews will be patching potholes with cold-mix asphalt to stabilize roadways as quickly as possible. TDOT will complete additional permanent repairs in spring and early summer, when asphalt plants resume hot-mix production.

Motorists should expect short-term traffic delays during some repair operations. While TDOT will make every effort to conduct work during off-peak travel hours (9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. weekdays), lane closures may extend into late afternoons, evenings, and weekends as needed.

“Each year, we anticipate severe weather will impact our roads, and we proactively plan for pothole repairs while also addressing winter conditions,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid, P.E. “Our teams have contracts in place well ahead of snow and ice season, allowing us to mobilize immediately and begin repairs. This approach ensures we can respond quickly and effectively while prioritizing the safety of Tennesseans.”

Throughout the extended winter weather event, TDOT crews worked around the clock for eight consecutive days, clearing interstates, reopening state routes, and assisting motorists.

As conditions improved, TDOT expanded efforts to support local governments, particularly in Regions 3 and 4 in Middle and West Tennessee, which experienced the most severe storm impacts.

TDOT appreciates Governor Bill Lee’s authorization allowing department crews to assist local governments with debris removal, accelerating power restoration efforts—especially in rural communities.

To date, TDOT staff have responded with exceptional dedication. Preliminary response data include:

99,000 staff hours

73,000 tons of salt used

1.7 million tons of brine applied

605,000+ miles driven

2,923+ services rendered to motorists

Thousands of trees cleared

These preliminary numbers are expected to increase slightly following final review.

TDOT reminds motorists to use caution near work zones and comply with Tennessee’s “Work With Us – Move Over, Slow Down” law.

Pothole repairs are part of routine highway maintenance operations; however, inclement weather, emergency repairs, or incidents may alter daily schedules. Drivers may report potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833‑TDOTFIX, Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by submitting an online maintenance request.

Get the latest road conditions and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information.