Tennessee Highway Safety Office Launches ‘Operation Hands Free’

On Tuesday, April 1, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol partnered with Tennessee Department of Transportation, local law enforcement, and other traffic safety partners for “Operation Hands Free” to crack down on violators of Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

To kick off the campaign, the THSO hosted press events in Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville followed by distracted-driving enforcement bus tours.

“We take distracted driving very seriously when it comes to protecting Tennessee roadways,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “Since 2017, the THSO has been partnering with agencies statewide to execute distracted-driving enforcement bus tours to raise awareness and catch texting drivers. Too many lives have been taken due to preventable crashes. We look forward to this annual campaign and hope to make a difference every year.”

During each bus tour, troopers and officers inside the bus observed traffic for distracted drivers then radioed patrol vehicles to execute enforcement action. TDOT assisted by providing HELP trucks for traffic management. They also utilized the digital highway message boards to spread awareness.

"We’re not just here to write tickets—we’re here to save lives,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “Our goal is to get drivers to think twice before picking up their phones or letting distractions take their focus off the road. When drivers see increased enforcement like this, they’re more likely to put their phones down and pay attention, which is exactly what we want. If you notice dangerous behaviors like texting and driving, you can reach THP dispatch by dialing *THP (847) using your hands-free device, or have a passenger make the call.”

According to Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law (T.C.A. § 55-8-199), it is illegal for drivers to hold a cell phone or mobile device with any part of their body. Violation of this law can result in points on your driving record.

Drivers can learn more at www.HandsFreeTN.com.