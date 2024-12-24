'Tow To Go' Activated In Tennessee And Georgia For The Year-End Holidays

AAA will work to help stranded motorists while also keeping impaired drivers off the road this holiday season.

Tuesday night, the Auto Club Group will activate its Tow to Go program in Tennessee and Georgia.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” said Megan Cooper, AAA spokeswoman. “AAA will then send a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

It’s important to note, AAA service technicians expect to respond to calls from more than 860,000 drivers with car trouble during the upcoming holidays. So, treat Tow to Go as a last resort.

Plan for a safe ride home by identifying a designated driver or ride sharing service before you party.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 24th to 6 a.m. Thursday, January 2nd.

For service, (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways. When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member.

Guidelines