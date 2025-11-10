Traffic Cameras Now Active At Orchard Knob Elementary, Brainerd High School

The City of Chattanooga is beginning its Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement program to encourage safe driving near two local schools.

Traffic cameras were installed at Orchard Knob Elementary School and Brainerd High School to help ensure the 15 mile-per-hour school zone speed limit is abided. Drivers had a 30-day warning period.

Starting November 10, drivers violating the speed limit in these school zones will receive a citation with a fine of $50.

Flashing beacons are located at:

Orchard Knob Elementary School (Eastbound) at East 3rd Street and Stanley Street

Orchard Knob Elementary School (Westbound) on East 3rd Street past North Willow Street

Brainerd High School (Northbound) on North Moore Road

Brainerd High School (Southbound) on North Moore Road

According to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), crashes are more likely at high speeds because it takes longer to slow down or stop. A pedestrian hit by a vehicle at 30 miles-per-hour only has a 50% chance of survival.