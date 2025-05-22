UTC Awarded $500k To Build The Future Of Traffic Safety And Smart Streets

UTC Research Institute’s Center for Urban Informatics and Progress has been awarded $500,000 through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s Transportation Network Growth Opportunity.

This funding will support the development and deployment of two systems that will continue to transform Chattanooga’s approaches to safety and smart mobility.

One project, in collaboration with DENSO, will use artificial intelligence to predict potential traffic collisions and detect accidents the moment they occur. The second project, developed with LG CNS, will bring the nation’s first smart crosswalk system to Chattanooga, using real-time sensors and AI to extend signal times and improve visibility for pedestrians, including children, seniors, and people with disabilities.

“CUIP is excited to spearhead two major TNGO-funded projects in Chattanooga in collaboration with DENSO and LG CNS—two of our most dynamic and innovative industry partners,” said Dr. Mina Sartipi, executive director of UTCRI. “Thanks to their support and the continued investment of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, it is clear that Tennessee—and Chattanooga in particular—is where the future of urban mobility and safety will be created. We can’t wait to see where these projects take us.”

“This investment by the State of Tennessee affirms the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s role as a leader in innovation and real-world research,” said UTC Interim Chancellor Robert Dooley. “Through the visionary work of the UTC Research Institute and outstanding partners like DENSO and LG CNS, we are shaping the future of traffic safety and smart mobility. These initiatives not only enhance the quality of life in Chattanooga but also demonstrate how UTC can drive progress that benefits our community, economy, and the entire state.”

“The UT System is one of our biggest assets in recruiting new business to Tennessee, and as we think about the companies and jobs we want to attract to the state, it’s critical that we work in lockstep with our educational institutions to ensure we are aligned with what industries need,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “I thank Gov. Lee for his leadership and strategic efforts to build out Tennessee’s innovation ecosystem and UT System President Boyd for his partnership in announcing this latest round of TNGO grants.”

“Growing university and industry collaboration is a top priority across the UT System, and why we worked to advocate strongly for the creation of TNGO. We are grateful to the State and TNECD for recognizing the power of these partnerships,” said UT System President Randy Boyd. “Our recipients, UT Chattanooga and UT Knoxville, are partnering with global Tennessee brands to discover and create new technologies – underscoring our commitment to help make Tennessee the top state for research and development, engineering and innovation.”

TNGO, created by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by TNECD, is designed to boost mobility-related R&D across the state by connecting higher education institutions with industry. To date, TNGO has awarded funding to nine collaborative projects, including the two that CUIP is leading.

This latest funding announcement from TNECD builds upon a series of significant investments that UTCRI has secured in recent years.

In 2023, CUIP received a $1.1 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration to enhance the detection of vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists along Chattanooga’s Smart City Corridor. This project integrates thermal imaging and sensor fusion to improve real-time traffic management.

Last year, CUIP and the City of Chattanooga were awarded a $2 million SMART grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. This grant supports the deployment of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) technologies at high-risk mid-block crossings near downtown to enhance pedestrian safety and inform citywide infrastructure improvements.