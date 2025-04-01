UTC Innovation Lab Students Hit The Road To Improve Chattanooga Transit

Students in UTC’s Innovations in Honors program are changing the city’s transportation game.

As part of Dr. Jordan King’s Innovation Lab, housed in the UTC Honors College, students have spent the 2024-25 academic year coming up with ideas and working with the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) to address issues in Chattanooga’s public transit system.

Earlier in the school year, students met with CARTA representatives and leadership to discuss potential ideas. CARTA personnel then visited the Innovation Lab classroom to hear their proposals.

To cap off the experience, the students will soon share their ideas at Chattanooga’s City Hall.

“The students have gone from feeling like they’re students at the beginning of the year to now feeling like they’re consultants, partners and collaborators with CARTA,” King said.

He explained that each student group contributes differently—with some focusing on gathering data, others testing solutions and some implementing ideas like social media campaigns to strengthen connections between UTC and CARTA.

“The idea is that every group does something that at least helps make something possible in the future,” he said.

One student group includes Catherine Wood and AJ Galluzzi—whose work involves identifying ways to increase awareness and accessibility of CARTA’s free downtown shuttle service.

“At the very beginning of the year, CARTA gave us a list of all the problems they had. They were just like, ‘Here’s everything. Fix it,’ explained Wood, a sophomore modern and classical languages and literatures major from Chattanooga.

Their group chose to focus on the shuttle system by improving outdated maps, creating more accessible routes and raising public awareness about the service.

“A lot of people don’t know the shuttle system is actually free to use,” Wood said. “However, the maps are super outdated and hard to get around.”

Early in the process, they realized some of their proposed routes were physically impossible due to the size and movement of the bus, while others were too costly due to funding constraints.

“We started with the idea of making new routes and spent a little over a month thinking about how we can make it work,” said Galluzzi, a senior from Nashville majoring in both economics and finance. “When we met with CARTA, one of the people said, ‘We looked at your routes and one of them we can’t do because the shuttle system can’t make that turn.’

“Another one said, ‘This route is long and we really want to do it, but we don’t have enough funding.’”

Despite the challenges, the students found a new focus for their project—the closure of the Walnut Street Bridge.

“The shuttle is a way that connects people who don’t have cars and transportation downtown,” Wood said. “We want to keep that going and expand it because right now, there’s the issue with the Walnut Street Bridge. With its closing, people can’t access the North Shore area on foot, so we’re trying to get the shuttle system up and moving.”

Another student group, Lola Baker and Daniela Salas, focused on improving transportation access for Chattanooga’s Hispanic community.

“Our main piece of feedback was that they wanted us to focus on an underrepresented community,” said Baker, a sophomore environmental science major from Nashville.

Salas, a junior social work major and international student from Mexico, helped introduce La Paz—a Chattanooga advocacy group for the Latino community—as a community partner, recognizing the organization’s connections with the city’s Hispanic population.

The goal, Baker and Salas said, is to create presentations and learning sessions that educate Hispanic residents on how to navigate CARTA’s transit system.

“It’s not always easy to figure out how to use CARTA—and for someone who doesn’t speak English, it’s even harder,” Salas said. “We are just trying to get out there and give them information in their first language to explain how they can get around without a car.”