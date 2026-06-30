Be Aware: Hot Cars Can Turn Deadly In Minutes As Tennessee Heat Spikes

As extreme heat grips Tennessee, AAA warns of a sharp increase in heat-related dangers, including deadly conditions for children and pets in hot cars, and a higher risk of roadside breakdowns.

On hot summer days, the inside of a parked car can quickly heat up like an oven. Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. More than 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1998, according to NoHeatStroke.org, with an average of 37 deaths each year.

“Every one of these tragedies is devastating, and many happen faster than people expect,” said AAA's Megan Coope. “We want drivers to know this is preventable. Taking a second to check the back seat can save a life.”

AAA urges drivers to build habits that prevent tragedy:

Never leave children in a vehicle, even for a moment

Check the back seat every time before locking up

Use reminders, such as placing a personal item in the back seat

Keep vehicles locked and keys out of reach to prevent children from entering on their own

Call 911 immediately if a child is alone in a vehicle

The risk extends to pets. Even with windows cracked, vehicles heat rapidly and can become deadly. “If you see a pet left in a hot vehicle, call local authorities immediately,” Cooper said.

Extreme heat doesn’t just threaten lives. It also increases the likelihood of vehicle failures. “High temperatures accelerate wear on critical vehicle components,” Cooper said. “That increases the chances of your car failing when you need it most.”

Common Heat-Related Vehicle Problems

Dead batteries: heat shortens battery lifespan

Tire blowouts: hot pavement weakens tire integrity

Engine overheating: cooling systems work harder under stress

Fluid breakdown: heat reduces the effectiveness of essential fluids

Drivers can reduce risk with a few quick steps: